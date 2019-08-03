Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.45, approximately 568,843 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 916,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Get Kadmon alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $339.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 2,509.88% and a negative return on equity of 91.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 134.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.