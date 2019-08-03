JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Incyte from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,982. Incyte has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,316 shares of company stock worth $1,211,715. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Incyte by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 125,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Incyte by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.