JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.61 ($93.73).

FRA:BAYN opened at €58.00 ($67.44) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.37. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

