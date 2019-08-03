JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) a €15.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.06 ($17.51).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 52-week high of €9.08 ($10.56).

