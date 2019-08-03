Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International updated its FY19 guidance to $1.93-1.95 EPS.

JCI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. 4,376,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $473,142.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,881.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Brian J. Stief sold 126,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,931,516.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 154,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

