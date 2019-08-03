JET8 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,249.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, JET8 has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. JET8 has a market capitalization of $385,417.00 and $3,249.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00256857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.23 or 0.01403108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023089 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00112853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,960,077 tokens. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.