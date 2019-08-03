Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$100.00” Price Target for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.10.

EA stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $477,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $2,931,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,079 shares of company stock worth $9,954,960 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,670,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $284,619,000 after acquiring an additional 164,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,806 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $177,732,000 after acquiring an additional 737,527 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,469,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $149,328,000 after acquiring an additional 614,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,420,926 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 141,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

