JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.15

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 35097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

JBSAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of JBS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of JBS S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JBS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

