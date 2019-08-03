James Investment Research Inc. Has $25.73 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000.

SHV stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

