IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 17,652,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,741% from the previous session’s volume of 459,617 shares.The stock last traded at $0.46 and had previously closed at $0.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on IZEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,750 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 4.39% of IZEA Worldwide worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

