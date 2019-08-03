Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ITUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Shares of Itau Unibanco stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 28,477,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,674,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 1,628.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 49.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tech Square Trading LP purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
Itau Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.
Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.