Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ITUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 28,477,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,674,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 1,628.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 49.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tech Square Trading LP purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

