Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,030 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,658,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,664,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486,637 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,064,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,130 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,768,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,014,000 after acquiring an additional 904,237 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,639,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,477,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,674,664. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.