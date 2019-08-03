iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.39. 47,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,493. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.75 and a 52 week high of $238.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

