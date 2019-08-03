iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is Water Oak Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Water Oak Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 3.4% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,362,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,463. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $60.83.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

