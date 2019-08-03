iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after buying an additional 3,899,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,879,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,702 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,230,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,593,000 after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,882,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,649,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. 3,701,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,802,156. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

