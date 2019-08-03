iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after buying an additional 6,475,186 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,247,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 4,190,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,486,000 after buying an additional 3,044,177 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 945.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,147,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,547,000 after buying an additional 1,037,987 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.