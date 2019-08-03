iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. 8,857,909 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

