Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Lifted to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

IRM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.60 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.96.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. 6,939,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,509. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $63,695.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,271,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,826,000 after acquiring an additional 147,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,127,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,683,000 after acquiring an additional 270,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,417,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,106 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $63,345,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

