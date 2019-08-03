Iress (ASX:IRE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.90

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $14.10. Iress shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 292,770 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$13.92.

In other Iress news, insider Andrew Walsh 220,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th.

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

