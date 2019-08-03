Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Position Decreased by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Iqvia accounts for approximately 2.7% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $19,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Iqvia by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Iqvia by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Iqvia by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $157.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,945 shares of company stock valued at $30,860,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Svb Leerink began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Iqvia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.