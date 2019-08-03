IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Lowered to $175.00 at DA Davidson

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2019 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $7.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.50. 945,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,517. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $1,625,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,555,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,529,877.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 322.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 68.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

