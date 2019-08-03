IOStoken Reaches Market Cap of $332.92 Million (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One IOStoken token can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, DDEX, Binance and OTCBTC. IOStoken has a total market capitalization of $332.92 million and $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOStoken alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.49 or 0.05522010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043724 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000182 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001028 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

IOStoken Token Profile

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOStoken’s official website is iost.io . IOStoken’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Bithumb, BitMax, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, Koinex, Hotbit, Upbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, DDEX, DragonEX, ABCC, HitBTC, CoinZest, Bitkub, GOPAX, BigONE, IDAX, Huobi, WazirX, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Binance, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bitrue, Coineal, Livecoin, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOStoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOStoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOStoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.