Investors Purchase High Volume of Pan American Silver Call Options (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 56,409 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,817% compared to the typical volume of 2,942 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 95,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.14. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

