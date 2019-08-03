Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Bought by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $139,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jack Connelly sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $62,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IQI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,265. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

