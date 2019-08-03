INTL Fcstone (INTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

Shares of INTL stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. INTL Fcstone has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $780.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.63.

INTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.