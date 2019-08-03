INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.25, Morningstar.com reports. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.54. 56,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,780. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICAGY shares. HSBC lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

