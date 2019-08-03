INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

