Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Intersect ENT from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Svb Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Intersect ENT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.11.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ XENT traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. 2,414,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $617.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan P. Stimson sold 5,350 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $146,483.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $297,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $695,518. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.