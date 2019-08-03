International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 713 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 713 ($9.32) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC lowered International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 649.46 ($8.49).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock traded up GBX 34.70 ($0.45) on Friday, reaching GBX 448.20 ($5.86). 19,271,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.80. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 413.60 ($5.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 453.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74.

In other news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.