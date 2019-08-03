International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 700 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IAG. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 713 ($9.32) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 649.46 ($8.49).

LON:IAG traded up GBX 34.70 ($0.45) on Friday, hitting GBX 448.20 ($5.86). 19,271,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.35. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 413.60 ($5.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39).

In other International Consolidated Airlns Grp news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

