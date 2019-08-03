Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.7% of Howard Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE opened at $90.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $92.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $4,320,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $117,112.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,525 shares of company stock valued at $14,014,576. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

