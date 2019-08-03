Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTEC. Maxim Group cut Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut Intec Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ:NTEC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 12,025,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,747. Intec Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

