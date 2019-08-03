Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76. Insmed has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $10,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

