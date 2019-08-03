Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.07. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,573 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut Insignia Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05.
About Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.
Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.