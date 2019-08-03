Insider Selling: Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sells $699,783.00 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $699,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.29. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $101.84.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stepan by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $35,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCL. ValuEngine cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.