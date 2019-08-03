Insider Selling: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Sells $1,487,744.00 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SWK opened at $140.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

