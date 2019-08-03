Insider Selling: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Sells $1,487,744.00 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SWK opened at $140.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.
