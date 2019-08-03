Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $387,420.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $387,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $369,510.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $337,020.00.

RMD opened at $130.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $133.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 26.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 478,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,742,000 after purchasing an additional 101,152 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $1,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 200.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 140,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.