Insider Selling: Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Insider Sells $3,358,800.00 in Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,805.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.59. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paypal from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

