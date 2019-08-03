Insider Buying: Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) CFO Purchases $25,970.00 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) CFO Michael Lacapria bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Lacapria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Lacapria bought 1,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $24,930.00.

ESQ opened at $24.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $193.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

