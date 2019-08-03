Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys $148,656.48 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 50,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $148,656.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 29th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 16,912 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,368.32.
- On Friday, July 26th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 15,296 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,922.56.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,196.48.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,120.00.
- On Friday, July 19th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,504 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $16,325.04.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,252 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $8,585.28.
- On Monday, July 15th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,253 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $9,173.46.
- On Friday, July 12th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,888 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,606.08.
- On Monday, July 8th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,000 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,270.00.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,844 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,900.80.
Shares of BTN opened at $3.30 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.