Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys $148,656.48 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 50,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $148,656.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 16,912 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,368.32.

On Friday, July 26th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 15,296 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,922.56.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,196.48.

On Monday, July 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,120.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,504 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $16,325.04.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,252 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $8,585.28.

On Monday, July 15th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,253 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $9,173.46.

On Friday, July 12th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,888 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,606.08.

On Monday, July 8th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,000 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,270.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,844 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,900.80.

Shares of BTN opened at $3.30 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

