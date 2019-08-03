Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Inphi to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Inphi from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of IPHI traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.59. 2,613,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 1.55. Inphi has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 8.13.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $1,787,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,819.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $121,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $48,565,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Inphi by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Inphi by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after buying an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Inphi by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 248,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $2,187,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

