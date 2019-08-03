Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Acquired by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Inovalon by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. 16,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,452. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 136,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $1,837,102.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,179,341.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $826,893.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,893.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INOV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.