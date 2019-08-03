Ink (INK) Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Ink has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $15,656.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank and Exmo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00257494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.01399608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00109859 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, Exmo, ZB.COM, LBank, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Exrates, Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg, TOPBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

