Informa PLC (LON:INF) Receives GBX 899.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Informa PLC (LON:INF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 897 ($11.72).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INF. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded Informa to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 875 ($11.43) in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Informa to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

INF traded down GBX 26.20 ($0.34) on Friday, hitting GBX 850.80 ($11.12). 3,027,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 836.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30. Informa has a one year low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a one year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 7.55 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Informa’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

In other news, insider John Rishton acquired 6,482 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £49,652.12 ($64,879.29).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

