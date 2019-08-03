Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.43 ($24.91).

Shares of ETR:IFXA remained flat at $€19.70 ($22.91) during trading on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

