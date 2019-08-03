Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

IBCP has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 59,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $510.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 56,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 370.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

