Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of IMO opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.71. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

