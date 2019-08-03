Imperial Capital Lowers Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target to $64.00

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price reduced by Imperial Capital from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.92 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $34,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $211,885 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 421.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 901,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after purchasing an additional 728,431 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 584,275 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,807,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 359,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 437,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 293,080 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

