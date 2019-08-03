Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $348.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $382.00 to $348.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ILMN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.92.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $297.38 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $268.62 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.59, for a total value of $1,051,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,816 shares in the company, valued at $91,058,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total value of $377,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $19,899,477. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,764,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $555,173,000 after acquiring an additional 170,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Illumina by 38,516.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 873,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 107.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after acquiring an additional 421,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

