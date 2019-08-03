Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $25.75. Ilika shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 1,118 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ilika in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71.

Ilika (LON:IKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported GBX (2.42) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (2.40) (($0.03)) by GBX (0.02) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ilika plc will post 438.999964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

